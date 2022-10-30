Florida, Georgia Release Joint Statement on Antisemitic Hate Speech

The Florida-Georgia game is one of the biggest rivalries on the college football calendar as fans flock to Jacksonville for the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.

But after a 42-20 victory by the Bulldogs on Saturday, which coach Kirby Smart dedicated to the late Vince Dooley, a message in support of Ye’s recent antisemitic comments was projected onto the stadium facade as the crowd funneled out.

The schools released a joint statement Sunday morning condemning the hate speech.

“We strongly condemn the antisemitic hate speech projected outside TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville after the Florida-Georgia football game Saturday night and the other antisemitic messages that have appeared in Jacksonville,” the statement read. “The University of Florida and the University of Georgia together denounce these and all acts of antisemitism and other forms of hatred and intolerance. We are proud to be home to strong and thriving Jewish communities at UGA and UF and we stand together against hate.”

Ye, the rapper and songwriter formerly known as Kanye West, shared a string of antisemitic comments recently, including that he planned to go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.” It has led to brands such as Adidas ending their relationship and Peloton “indefinitely” pausing the use of his music. HBO’s show The Shop: Uninterrupted decided not to air an episode featuring Ye after the rapper reiterated “more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes.” Additionally, Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Celtics swingman Jaylen Brown ended their relationships with Donda Sports, Ye’s agency.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan, whose team plays at TIAA Bank Field, released a statement of his own Sunday morning, calling for “everyone to make it their mission to end the ignorance and hatred.”