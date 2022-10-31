Auburn Axes Four More Football Staffers After Bryan Harsin Firing, per Report

Auburn continued to overhaul its football program in the wake of firing coach Bryan Harsin, also dismissing multiple other staffers on Monday afternoon, as first reported by Jeffrey Lee of Auburn Live.

Among those reportedly dismissed are offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau and tight ends coach Brad Bedell. Chief of staff Brad Larrondo and director of recruiting Darren Uscher were also fired, according to Lee.

The exodus comes after Auburn announced Monday that Harsin had been fired less than two years after he took over the Tigers. The move came following a 41–27 loss to Arkansas on Saturday afternoon, which proved to be the final straw.

Harsin ends his tenure at Auburn with a 9–12 record.

Auburn running backs coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams will be the Tigers’ interim head coach for the rest of the season, ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reported Monday. Williams, the 2005 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, is one of the program’s more prominent alums.

The turmoil among the Tigers’ staff reportedly extends to the upper levels of the athletic department, as Auburn is expected to hire Mississippi State AD John Cohen for the same role. The move was reportedly finalized this weekend and is likely to become official later this week.

Auburn (3–5) has four games remaining on the schedule in 2022. First up is a date with Mississippi State (5–3) on Saturday.

