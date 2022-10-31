Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh Analyzes ‘Sickening’ Tunnel Altercations

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh issued a lengthy statement at the beginning of his press conference Monday, addressing the incidents that took place in the tunnel after Saturday’s game against Michigan State.

Harbaugh, who reiterated that a police investigation remains ongoing after videos showed multiple Spartans players punching and kicking Wolverines players Ja’Den McBurrows and Gemon Green, referred to the altercations as “sickening” and “egregious.”

“I’ll provide an update: Right now we have an ongoing police investigation. What happened in the tunnel was egregious,” Harbaugh said, per Brad Galli of WXYZ Detroit. “It’s sickening to watch the videos. The ones that are on social media right now and also the ABC tunnel cam—it’s in a higher elevation, it shows much more of what took place.

“As I said, those are sickening to watch.”

Harbaugh continued, explaining that he thought an apology would not be enough to remedy the situation and that he would be surprised if police charges were not filed. He also expressed his full support for McBurrows and Green, as well as their families.

“There needs to be accountability. There needs to be a full, thorough timely investigation. I can’t imagine that this will not result in criminal charges,” Harbaugh said. “The videos are bad, and it’s clear what transpired. It seems very, very open and shut. You know, as they say, watch the tape.

“I’m coming from this from a perspective of being a parent. And these young men are entrusted to me by their families to our program, and we have the responsibility to each player to treat them like our own. And I take that responsibility very seriously. An apology will not get the job done in this instance. There should be serious consequences for the many individuals that are culpable.”

According to Galli, Harbaugh said he had not heard from Michigan State coach Mel Tucker, who has said his program would evaluate the events that took place in the tunnel. As a result of the altercation, Michigan State announced the suspension of players Tank Brown, Khary Crump, Angelo Grose and Zion Young in a statement on Sunday night.

The University of Michigan and Michigan State University police departments are investigating the matter, and Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren confirmed that the conference also will investigate the altercation. Green’s father, who said his son was hit in the face, back and shoulder with a helmet during the scuffle, told ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren that the family plans to press criminal charges.

