TCU puts its perfect record on the line at Texas, while Oregon and Ole Miss host ranked foes.

Following a week of carnage in college football—which saw Tennessee, Alabama and Clemson all lose and shake up the Playoff race—the stakes remain high in Week 11.

The nation is down to four undefeated FBS teams, with one of them getting a major road test on Saturday. No. 4 TCU will travel to No. 18 Texas (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC), where the Horned Frogs are seven-point underdogs. Another unbeaten team, Georgia, heads to Starkville to take on 6–3 Mississippi State (7 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Other top games with Playoff implications: surging No. 6 Oregon will host No. 25 Washington (7 p.m. ET, Fox); No. 7 LSU will pay a tricky visit to Arkansas (noon ET, ESPN); and Lane Kiffin and No. 11 Ole Miss will welcome in Nick Saban and No. 8 Alabama (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS). The Crimson Tide’s CFP hopes are already slim, and a loss Saturday would certainly knock them out for good.

Who will win the above games and more across Week 11? Our expert picks are below.

Standings to Date:

Pat Forde: 99–54

Richard Johnson: 99–54

Ross Dellenger: 98–55

Molly Geary: 95–58

John Garcia: 94–59

Plus, some betting insights on Texas-TCU from SI Sportsbook:

