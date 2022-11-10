TCU-Texas Week 11 College Football Odds, Lines, Spread and Bet

A best bet for Saturday’s TCU-Texas matchup. The Longhorns are favored by a touchdown against the undefeated Horned Frogs.

Saturday’s biggest game takes place in Austin, Texas when TCU puts its undefeated record on the line at Texas.

The fourth-ranked Horned Frogs are 4-0 against ranked teams this season but are seven-point underdogs against the 18th-ranked Longhorns. This game has large national title ramifications with TCU hoping to remain perfect.

Texas is coming off a road win against Kansas State and lost its only previous home game against a ranked foe in September against then-No. 1 Alabama.

Let’s dive into this game for one of this week’s Forde Four bets. You can also find picks for Alabama-Ole Miss, Boise State-Nevada and Florida State-Syracuse.

TCU vs. Texas Odds

Spread: TCU +7 (-110) | Texas -7 (-118)

Moneyline: TCU (+200) | TEX (-300)

Total: 64.5 - Over (-118) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Saturday, Nov. 12 | 7:30 p.m. ET | ABC

Some of the power ranking algorithms are not onboard with the Horned Frogs, who have made a habit of comeback victories and now face their biggest test to date. (The Sagarin Ratings, for instance, have them 13th in the nation.) But even factoring in the presence of former TCU coach Gary Patterson on the Texas staff, favoring the Longhorns by a full touchdown seems like a lot.

TCU has the most productive offense in the Big 12 and has scored at least 34 points in every game. Quinn Ewers may be the future in the state of Texas when it comes to quarterback play, but Max Duggan is the present. Specifically, he’s better at avoiding mistakes, throwing just one interception every 122 passes, compared to Ewers throwing one every 35 passes. In a close matchup with a larger-than-expected spread, give me the quarterback (and the team) less likely to turn the ball over.

BET: TCU +7 (-110)

