USC running back Travis Dye was carted off the field with a left leg injury in the second quarter of the Trojans’ game against Colorado on Friday night.

Dye, the Oregon transfer, suffered the injury when his leg got caught under him as several Colorado players attempted to bring him down at the 2:44 mark of the second quarter. Immediately after he went down, Dye grabbed his left leg.

The entire USC team left the sideline to support its teammate before Dye’s leg was put into an air cast and he was carted into the tunnel.

The Trojan running back has been superb for a resurgent USC team this year. He entered Friday’s game second in the Pac-12 with 858 yards on 136 carries and nine touchdowns. The senior spent the first four years of his collegiate career at Oregon before transferring to play for Riley and the Trojans this season.

