Five-Star Guard D.J. Wagner Commits to Kentucky

Five-star basketball recruit D.J. Wagner announced his commitment to Kentucky on Monday afternoon.

The No. 1 ranked player in the Class of 2023, according to 247 Sports, chose between Kentucky and Louisville. He has family ties to both programs and was heavily recruited by both.

Wagner’s father, Dajuan, was the nation’s No. 1 prospect in 2000 and chose to play for John Calipari while he coached at Memphis.

Wagner’s grandfather, Milt, was on the 1986 Louisville title team. Now, he works as the team’s director of player development and alumni relations.

Despite being recruited by Louisville coach Kenny Payne and his grandfather, Wagner ultimately chose to join Calipari and the Wildcats next season.

The senior will join one of his Camden High School, N.J., teammates at Kentucky, five-star center Aaron Bradshaw, who committed to the program last month. Five-star recruits Justin Edwards and Robert Dillingham also signed letters of intent with the team, per 247 Sports.

The guard out of New Jersey played in 32 games last season totaling 634 points, 136 rebounds, 98 assists and 101 steals.

More CBB Coverage: