Dick Vitale Makes Broadcast Return In Kentucky—Michigan State Game

ESPN announcer Dick Vitale returned to the sideline on Tuesday to call a matchup between Kentucky and Michigan State in the 2022 Champions Classic.

The college basketball icon joined play-by-play announcer Dan Shulman on the broadcast in a battle between two of college basketball’s most respected programs. Vitale stepped away from the network after his lymphoma diagnosis.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you, to so many who encouraged me and inspired me to really battle, and to win that battle,” Vitale said on the broadcast during the game.

In August, Vitale declared that he was "cancer free." Along with his lymphoma diagnosis, the 83-year-old learned that he had dysplasia on his vocal cords, forcing him to step away from announcing games for more than a month.

The college basketball broadcaster missed nearly the entire 2021–22 college basketball season due to his dysplasia diagnosis.

