UVa Victims to be Commemorated By ACC Schools With Helmet Decals

Editors’ note: This story contains details of a mass casualty event and gun violence.

The ACC announced Wednesday that this weekend the conference’s schools will honor the three members of the University of Virginia football team who were shot and killed Sunday night.

To show solidarity, the 14 ACC schools will don a special helmet decal during Saturday’s games. Additionally, a moment of silence will take place before each ACC home football game this weekend as graphics with the message “UVA Strong” are shown on video boards.

Photos of the decals can be seen below.

UVA canceled its home game against Coastal Carolina this weekend in wake of the shooting, as Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger first reported Wednesday.

The three Cavaliers who died in the shooting incident included wide receivers Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler and linebacker D’Sean Perry. Two other students were wounded in the incident, including running back Michael Hollins as he remains in critical condition at a Charlottesville hospital.

The suspect, former Cavaliers walk-on player Christopher Jones Jr., has been apprehended by authorities. He is facing three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in commission of a felony, according to authorities.

