New Mexico Basketball Postpones Saturday Game After Homicide on Campus

Editor’s note: This story contains details of gun violence.

The University of New Mexico men’s basketball confirmed early Saturday afternoon that its game against New Mexico State University Saturday night would be postponed as police investigate a homicide that occurred on campus.

“In light of the tragic incident earlier this morning on the University of New Mexico campus, the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State University have jointly decided to postpone this evening’s men’s basketball contest between the schools,” the Lobos said in a statement. “Details regarding a potential rescheduled contest and information on refunds will be forthcoming. Our thoughts are with all of those impacted by this tragedy.”

The homicide occurred early Saturday morning, and according to Geoff Grammer of the Albuquerque Journal, Mike Peake, a junior forward for New Mexico State, was shot and hospitalized in the altercation. The Journal reported that “police have not confirmed what his involvement was” at the time their story was published.

Albuquerque Police Department spokesperson Officer Chase Jewell confirmed to the Journal that one individual died from gunshot wounds at the scene. UNM’s police reportedly requested assistance from APD after 3 a.m. local time. According to one of the university’s alerts sent overnight, the shooting occurred “near the round-about of Alvarado Hall.”

It is not an active shooter situation, Jewell said to the Journal.

According to KTSM, a 19-year-old male and 21-year-old male were involved in an altercation, and both individuals suffered gunshot wounds, with the Journal confirming Peake as the 21-year-old. The Office of the Medical Investigator reportedly confirmed the younger individual as dead at the scene, while Peake was taken to a local hospital.

State police later confirmed the 19-year-old was a UNM student, per the Journal’s Matt Reisen. Grammer later reported state police pulled over the bus driving the New Mexico State men's basketball team, but per Reisen at 5:14 p.m. ET, the bus has “since been released.” It was reportedly pulled over as part of the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.