Big Ten Offenses Set Dismal Mark Unseen in Half a Century

In a Week 12 across college football that was low on ranked-on-ranked matchups, the Big Ten made sure to keep things interesting.

Whether it was No. 3 Michigan’s scare in the Big House against Illinois, No. 2 Ohio State’s struggle with Maryland in College Park or Indiana’s double overtime victory against Michigan State and their $95 million coach Mel Tucker, there was a little something for every college football connoisseur.

Amidst all the craziness in the Big Ten on Saturday also came a record that hadn’t been set in more than 50 years.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Saturday marked the first time the Big Ten has had four conference game with neither team reaching 20 points since October 26, 1963.

Purdue beat Northwestern, 17–9.

Michigan beat Illinois, 19–17.

Wisconsin beat Nebraska, 15–14.

Iowa beat Minnesota, 13–10.

Even when you least expect it, college football continues to entertain in all sorts of interesting ways. The Saturday before Thanksgiving across the Big Ten was no exception.

