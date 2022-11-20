ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ Reveals Michigan-Ohio State in Columbus as Week 13 Site

For the final week of the 2022 college football regular season, it was a thinly veiled surprise where ESPN’s College Gameday would be heading. The network officially announced that Gameday is heading to Columbus, Ohio, for next week’s Michigan-Ohio State game.

The Wolverines and Buckeyes are both 11-0 on the season, resulting in one of the biggest regular-season games in years. The winner will move on to the Big Ten championship game and, likely, the College Football Playoff. The loser, meanwhile, will have to hope that the playoff committee is willing to include a one-loss team that didn’t win its conference.

This will be the fourth time ever that this rivalry is played when both teams enter with an undefeated record. The most recent occurence was in 2006, when both then-No. 1 Ohio State defeated No. 2 Michigan to advance to the BCS title game in what was called “The Game of the Century.”

Ohio State has dominated this rivalry recently, winning 15 of the past 17 meetings. Additionally, the Buckeyes are 2-0-1 when both teams were undefeated entering the game. However, Michigan won the matchup last year, which led to the Wolverines’ first appearance in the College Football Playoff.

More CFB Coverage:

Buckeyes Now: ESPN College GameDay Coming To Columbus For Ohio State-Michigan On Nov. 26

For More Ohio State coverage Go To Buckeyes Now