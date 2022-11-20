Laura Rutledge Explains Absence From SEC Nation Saturday

ESPN’s Laura Rutledge is a mainstay on SEC Network’s SEC Nation on college football Saturdays. But when fans tuned in Saturday morning to get ready for another great day across the conference, Rutledge wasn’t in her usual host chair for the show.

Instead, it was Marty Smith who stepped in and manned the controls in the absence of Rutledge.

Now we know why Rutledge, who is regularly seen all over ESPN covering college football and the NFL, wasn’t on the show Saturday morning.

“A little update: I’m not great at slowing down but this week my body has forced me to,” Rutledge wrote. “Unfortunately too sick to make it to SEC Nation but the show is in great hands with Marty Smith. Reese is also sick so she’s taking a break from her picks. Hoping to be back soon!”

Fans will be on the lookout for Rutledge next Saturday on SEC Nation during the final weekend of college football’s regular season.

More College Football Coverage: