You may have a hard time believing this scoreline from Saturday, but Tennessee got absolutely trucked on the road by South Carolina, 63–38. The Gamecocks got the performance of their dreams from quarterback Spencer Rattler, who shook off an overall poor performance this season and looked just like the Oklahoma version of himself in passing for 438 yards and six touchdowns.

There were no turnovers, but mostly clean pockets and good decision making, as Tennessee couldn’t generate much pass rush while its secondary got shredded. The Gamecocks scored so much during the game, they ran out of stadium fireworks by the end of it.

This is why South Carolina brought in Rattler—it was just the expectation that he would have had more of these performances throughout the year. It has taken a while, but how sweet it must be for coach Shane Beamer and his staff, who are vindicated with a huge victory against a College Football Playoff contender—a win that can change the trajectory of a Gamecocks program that is typically, “Woe is us.” Beamer is trying to change the culture of a team and fan base that is used to playing second fiddle in their state and division.

Things were going poorly throughout the game for the Tennessee offense, which had an inability to hit the deep ball as the game got away from them. But a bad game turned into an absolute nightmare when Hendon Hooker went down with an apparent injury and the Vols’ Playoff chances fell apart before our eyes. This Tennessee season will potentially go down as a program-changing one, but this team will be haunted by “what could have been.”

Here is our latest weekly dive into our Top 10 rankings.

With their second loss of the season, Josh Heupel and the Vols likely saw their playoff chances vanish Saturday. Artie Walker Jr./AP

1. Georgia (11-0)

This week: Beat Kentucky, 16–6

Next week: Georgia Tech

The Dawgs stay on top after a physical victory on the road. It was a bit tougher of a game than they thought, but Kentucky’s special teams failed the Wildcats on a play where they could have made it a one-score game.

2. Michigan (11-0)

This week: Beat Illinois, 19–17

Next week: At Ohio State

Michigan quarterback Blake Corum left the game with an injury and Michigan received the benefit of some calls Illini coach Bret Bielema certainly wasn’t a fan of, but the Wolverines prevailed in a game where it sure seemed like they were sleepwalking considering next weekend’s big clash against the Buckeyes. Illinois almost made a nice moment of a season that seemed to be slipping away after a bright start. Now all attention turns to Columbus next weekend, considering …

3. Ohio State (11-0)

This week: Beat Maryland, 43–30

Next week: Michigan

This was a strange game for the Buckeyes. The 13-point margin of victory only came thanks to a defensive score at the very end of the contest. Running back TreVeyon Henderson suffered an injury, but Dallan Hayden came in and paced the Buckeyes with his 147 rushing yards. Ohio State was plenty good in the air, but not overly destructive with the continued absence of Jaxon Smith-Njigba. They’ve got plenty of firepower with Marvin Harrison Jr and Emeka Egbuka, but a third-string running back showing up could be huge for next week.

4. TCU (11-0)

This week: Beat Baylor, 29–28

Next week: Iowa State

How much time have ya got? The Horned Frogs only needed 16 seconds to pull off a gutsy field goal to win the game. In practice they can do it in 11, according to The Athletic. What matters is they are 11-0 after another come-from-behind win, their fourth of the season when trailing at halftime. Love them or hate them, the Frogs are still here.

5. USC (10-1)

This week: Beat UCLA, 48–45

Next week: Notre Dame

He who had the ball last would likely win this game. Well, thanks to a fourth turnover, the Trojans indeed had the ball last. Their opportunistic defense was plus-3 in the turnover margin and, as they’ve done all season, came up big in stealing possessions for their high-wattage offense. Quarterback Caleb Williams had 502 total yards, and if the Trojans can keep it going, there may be Heisman implications after this impressive performance.

6. Clemson (10-1)

This week: Beat Miami, 40–10

Next week: South Carolina

Well, next week’s game against South Carolina certainly looks a little different after the Gamecocks flattened Tennessee, but the Tigers are still here after running over Miami. Clemson may need some things to break its way, but it will make the CFP committee’s job a little tougher if the Tigers can keep up their winning ways.

7. LSU (9-2)

This week: Beat UAB, 41–10

Next week: Texas A&M

LSU made light work of UAB and coasted into the second half. It was the result the Tigers needed to set up a big rivalry weekend clash against Texas A&M. It was a breakout game for sophomore wide receiver Malik Nabers, whose 129 yards were huge as the Tigers overmatched their opponent.

8. Alabama (9-2)

This week: Beat Austin Peay, 34–0

Next week: Auburn

Not much to see here from the Tide in their setup game for the Iron Bowl. Of note: Jahmyr Gibbs, Eli Ricks and Cameron Latu all did not play Saturday, something to keep tabs on next week as the big rivalry game looms.

9. Oregon (9-2)

This week: Beat Utah, 20–17

Next week: Oregon State

Oregon exorcized demons from last year’s nightmare pair of games against the Utes, and the Ducks did it in a big way with this victory. Quarterback Bo Nix was banged up going into Saturday and it certainly showed. He was sidelined for one snap before going back into the game following a disastrous play gone wrong that led to a touchdown for the Utes. But Nix returned and steadied the ship, while Oregon was able to rely on a dominant defensive performance in which Utah’s Cameron Rising wasn’t able to get much of anything going on offense.

10. Penn State (9-2)

This week: Beat Rutgers, 55–10

Next week: Michigan State

The Nittany Lions didn’t fall for the upset bug with their dominating victory against the Scarlet Knights. Penn State no longer has a division to play for, but it is finishing the season on a strong note.

