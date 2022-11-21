Virginia Shooting Survivor Mike Hollins Discharged From Hospital

Editors’ note: This story contains details of a mass tragedy and gun violence. If you or someone you know is a survivor of a mass tragedy or is coping and needs to speak with someone, please call 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or visit https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline.

University of Virginia running back Mike Hollins, one of several victims of a Nov. 13 shooting that killed three teammates and wounded a female classmate, has been discharged from the hospital a week after the tragedy, his mother announced on Twitter.

“Mike has been discharged!!! HALLELUJAH I want to thank everyone for their prayers, text messages, and calls. This has truly been a test of faith and I’m grateful. GOD has shown me he is faithful! Please continue praying for Mike as he recovers and settles into his new life. Please continue to pray for the Chandler, Davis, Perry families. They need us!!! GOD is amazing!” Brenda Hollins tweeted Monday morning.

Wide receivers Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler, as well as linebacker D’Sean Perry were murdered on a bus after arriving back in Charlottesville from a group field trip. Hollins was wounded, along with female classmate Marlee Morgan, who is reportedly recovering at home with her family.

The suspect, former Cavaliers football player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., is now in custody. The suspect was on the field trip along with the victims. He faces three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in commission of a felony, according to law enforcement. He is being held without bail.

The shooting took place near a campus parking garage as students were returning on a charter bus from seeing a play in Washington D.C.

Virginia canceled its subsequent game against Coastal Carolina. No decision has been made yet about this Saturday’s scheduled game at Virginia Tech.