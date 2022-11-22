Jim Harbaugh Explains ‘Third Base’ Comment About Ryan Day in 2021

“The Game” between Ohio State and Michigan is always among the most heated in college football, and that was certainly the case around last season’s monumental game. After Ryan Day reportedly threatened to “hang 100” on Harbaugh and Michigan during a heated 2020 Big Ten coaches conference call—before that year’s game was canceled due to COVID-19—the Wolverines scored a decisive 42–27 victory in 2021, the team’s first over Ohio State in seven tries under Harbaugh.

After the game, Harbaugh took what certainly appeared to be a pointed snipe back at Day, saying, “Some people are born on third base and act like they’ve hit a triple.” Harbaugh took over at his alma mater after the team failed to find its footing under both Rich Rodriguez and Brady Hoke after Lloyd Carr stepped away from coaching following the 2007 season. Day, meanwhile, took over for national championship-winner Urban Meyer with the Buckeyes.

Harbaugh wouldn’t expand on the comment or confirm that it was meant for Day when asked about it over the summer, but this week he did both, stating that it was a response to the “hang 100” comments.

“It was definitely a counterpunch by me, to the comment that they were going to hang 100 on us, etcetera. Kind of like Sugar Ray Robinson,” Harbaugh said on the Stoney & Jansen with Heather show on 97.1 The Ticket on Tuesday.

“But, the fact is I think Ryan Day’s a great coach. I think he is a tremendous football coach, truth be known, that’s how I feel. You can see it week after week, you can see it with his team, as good a coach as there is in football.”

Day was asked about the situation on Tuesday, saying, "I'm not going to comment about that. There is a time and a place to talk about that. It’s not now,” per Bill Bender of Sporting News.

Saturday’s game is massive once again, with the Big Ten East set to be decided between the two 11–0 (8–0) teams. The winner will remain in strong College Football Playoff position as well, heading into next weekend’s BIg Ten championship game. The showdown at Ohio Stadium is set for a noon kickoff.

