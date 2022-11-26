Auburn has “zeroed in” on Liberty’s Hugh Freeze in their head coaching search, SI’s Ross Dellenger reports, with the possibility that the two could reach an agreement by the end of the day. Earlier, Dellenger reported that Auburn was down to Freeze and Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin, but since then the Tigers have focused on Freeze to fill their vacancy.

Additionally, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Auburn and Freeze have talked contract details over the last week.

The news comes amid a number of rumors about Kiffin and Auburn, but Kiffin has maintained that he is not going anywhere despite potential interest.

Freeze has been Liberty’s head coach for the last four seasons, leading the Flames to a 34–14 record and what will be four straight bowl appearances. Before that, Freeze coached Ole Miss from 2012 to ’16 which included four winning seasons. However, Freeze resigned from his job with the Rebels amid an investigation into his program over a “troubling pattern of personal conduct.”

Due to his success at Liberty, Freeze recently signed an extension that would keep him there until the 2030 season. However, the buyout of that extension is a reasonable number for a school like Auburn to potentially pay if they want to hire Freeze.

