Lane Kiffin Told Ole Miss Officials That He Will Not Take Auburn Job, per Report

On Friday, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin told reporters that he intends to stay with the Rebels, rather than take the open job at Auburn. According to ESPN’s Chris Low, he has reiterated as much to officials and staff members at his current school.

Kiffin has been heavily connected to the Auburn job since the program fired Bryan Harsin earlier this season. On Monday, WCBI News’ Jon Sokoloff tweeted that Kiffin planned to step down as Rebels coach to take the same role with the Tigers. Kiffin publicly dismissed the report, tweeting, “That’s news to me Jon. Nice sources.”

On Tuesday, Kiffin reportedly met with his players to tell them that he had not accepted any other job.

Kiffin was hired by the Rebels in Dec. 2019, after a stint at FAU that relaunched his career as a head coach. Before that, he served as Nick Saban’s offensive coordinator at Alabama, after an up-and-down run as head coach at USC, Tennessee and the Oakland Raiders.

He is 23–12 at Ole Miss and holds an 8–4 record in 2022, a mark that is relatively disappointing given the team’s current three-game slide with losses to Alabama, Arkansas and rival Mississippi State. The Rebels lost Thursday’s Egg Bowl 24–22.

