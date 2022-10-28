Liberty and coach Hugh Freeze have agreed to a contract extension that ties them together through the 2030 season, SI’s Ross Dellenger reports. Freeze is expected to make upwards of $5 million annually with this new deal.

Freeze, who spent five seasons as the head coach at Ole Miss, has led the Flames’ football team since 2019. In that span, he has a 33–12 record with a winning season every year, including a 10–1 season in 2020. This year, Liberty is 7–1 and should make a bowl game for the fourth straight season under Freeze.

While Freeze is getting a raise with this new deal, Dellenger reports the new buyout will not be so high that a prominent power five team would be scared off if they want to hire him away.

Liberty has only been a member of the FBS for five seasons, and thanks to Freeze, three of those ended in bowl games with a fourth likely coming this year. The Flames are currently an FBS Independent when it comes to football, which has allowed them to play teams like Wake Forest, BYU and UConn this season. The program is set to join Conference USA next season.

More CFB Coverage:

Daily Cover: Can the Internet’s Champion Win a Belt?