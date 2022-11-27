Skip to main content
South Carolina Upsets Rival Clemson 31-30
South Carolina Upsets Rival Clemson 31-30

Conference Title Matchups Set For ACC, SEC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12

In this story:

Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs
Michigan Wolverines
Michigan Wolverines
TCU Horned Frogs
TCU Horned Frogs
USC Trojans
USC Trojans

The most pivotal month in the college football season is coming to an end.

From last-second victories to disappointing losses, the elite teams have emerged and showcased why they’ll play in a postseason bowl game. However, before December’s bowl mania begins, next weekend’s conference championships will mark the last chance for teams to boost their postseason resumés. 

Here are the teams that will compete in Power 5 conference title games following a chaotic rivalry week in college football.

ACC

  • Clemson (10–2, 8–0) vs. North Carolina (9–3, 6–2)
  • Date: Dec. 3
  • Location: Charlotte, Bank of America Stadium

SEC

  • Georgia (12–0, 8–0) vs. LSU (9–3, 6–2)
  • Date: Dec. 3
  • Location: AtlantaMercedes-Benz Stadium

Big Ten

  • Michigan (12–0, 9–0) vs Purdue (8–4, 6–3)
  • Date: Dec. 3
  • Location: Indianapolis, Lucas Oil Stadium

Big 12

  • TCU (12–0, 9–0) vs. Kansas State (9–3, 7–2)
  • Date: Dec. 3
  • Location: AT&T Stadium in Dallas

Pac 12

  • USC (11–1, 8–1) vs. Utah (9–3, 7–2)
  • Date: Dec. 2
  • Location: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas 

More College Football Coverage: