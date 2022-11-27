Conference Title Matchups Set For ACC, SEC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12

The most pivotal month in the college football season is coming to an end.

From last-second victories to disappointing losses, the elite teams have emerged and showcased why they’ll play in a postseason bowl game. However, before December’s bowl mania begins, next weekend’s conference championships will mark the last chance for teams to boost their postseason resumés.

Here are the teams that will compete in Power 5 conference title games following a chaotic rivalry week in college football.

ACC

Clemson (10–2, 8–0) vs. North Carolina (9–3, 6–2)

Date: Dec. 3

Dec. 3 Location: Charlotte, Bank of America Stadium

SEC

Georgia (12–0, 8–0) vs. LSU (9–3, 6–2)



Date: Dec. 3

Dec. 3 Location: Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Big Ten

Michigan (12–0, 9–0) vs Purdue (8–4, 6–3)

Date: Dec. 3

Dec. 3 Location: Indianapolis, Lucas Oil Stadium

Big 12

TCU (12–0, 9–0) vs. Kansas State (9–3, 7–2)

Date: Dec. 3

Dec. 3 Location: AT&T Stadium in Dallas

Pac 12

USC (11–1, 8–1) vs. Utah (9–3, 7–2)

Date: Dec. 2

Dec. 2 Location: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

