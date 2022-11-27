Nick Saban Opens Post-game Press Conference With One-Liner About His Bloody Cheek

The final score between Alabama and Auburn in the Iron Bowl does not justify how physical the matchup was on Saturday.

The heated clash between the two Alabama-based programs was even tough for Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban, who sustained a bloody cut on his left cheek during the second quarter of the game.

After Alabama’s 49-27 victory against Auburn, Saban opened his postgame news conference with the perfect line about his recent gash on his face.

“Before you ask, you oughta see the other guy,” Saban said.

The 71-year-old sustained the cut after a player’s shoulder pad grazed him during the game, according to CBS reporter Jenny Dell. After sustaining the scratch, the Crimson Tide’s medical staff tended to Saban to ensure that he was good to return.

While many have written off Alabama (10-2, 6-2 SEC) as one of the top four teams vying for an appearance in the College Football Playoff national championship game, the Crimson Tide have not completely shut the door on the possibility. With the level of chaos displayed from rivalry week from teams across the college football landscape on Saturday, it will be interesting to see where the Crimson Tide will land in the upcoming CFP rankings that will be released on Tuesday.

However, when Saban was asked if he hoped Alabama earned a spot in the top four teams after the Crimson Tide’s win, he appeared to be unbothered.

“That’s not for me to say,” Saban said on the broadcast after the game. “I love our team. I wish we had the opportunity. … Hopefully, we will get one. We’ll see.”

