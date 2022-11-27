Nick Saban Says Alabama-Supporting ’Naysayers’ Are Hurting Tide’s Program

After No. 7 Alabama rolled to a 49–27 victory in Saturday’s Iron Bowl to finish 10–2 on the season, Nick Saban addressed the media and discussed the perception of his program in a down year.

After dropping games to Tennessee and LSU in conference play, the Crimson Tide will not play in the SEC title game and barring the absurd, will likely finish outside of the College Football Playoff as well.

Despite all of this, Saban believes that his team was able to stay tight due to motivation from the “naysayers.”

“To be honest with you, I think a lot of the naysayers, a lot of the people that were negative around this team, a lot of things that were written and said about this team, really united the players,” Saban said. “They would say things like ‘This is all we have but this is all we need … the people in this room.’”

“We have some great fans ... but people who are negative and naysayers and they support the University of Alabama, you are hurting the university, you are hurting the program because it’s a reflection on our culture and how positive we are. … It wasn’t built on naysayers,” he added.

The Crimson Tide will now wait and see what unfolds throughout the rest of rivalry week and into conference championship Saturday to determine what bowl game they will play in at season’s end. A College Football Playoff longshot chance remains, but a New Year’s Six bowl game is more likely in a relative down year for the football program.

