Former Michigan QB Cade McNamara Commits to Iowa

Former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara announced on social media Thursday he has committed to Iowa to begin the next chapter of his college football career

ESPN’s Pete Thamel was the first to report the news.

McNamara’s announcement comes after the senior entered the transfer portal on Monday, according to Sports Illustrated’s Richard Johnson. McNamara was Michigan’s starting quarterback during the 2021 season when the Wolverines went 12–2.

McNamara opened the 2022 season in competition with J.J. McCarthy for the starting job. However, McNamara lost the competition and will now take his talents to Iowa to play for Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz.

During the 2021 campaign, McNamara threw for 2,576 yards and 15 touchdowns while leading the maize and blue to their first 12-win season since 1997. Iowa finished the ’22 regular season at 7–5 after winning four of its last five games.

The Wolverines (12–0) sit at No. 2 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings and will face Purdue in the 2022 Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.