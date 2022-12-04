Nick Saban Makes His Case for Alabama to Be Part of the CFP

Alabama coach Nick Saban appeared on Fox during halftime of the Big Ten Championship on Saturday night to plead his case for the Crimson Tide to make it into the field of four.

“The whole goal is to get the best teams in,” Saban said. “And what I would say to the committee, if we played any of these teams on the edge of getting in, would we be the underdog or would we be the favorite?”

Following No. 4 USC’s loss in the Pac-12 title game Friday night and No. 3 TCU’s overtime loss against Kansas State in Saturday’s Big 12 Championship, there has been much debate around whether No. 5 Ohio State or No. 6 Alabama would slide into a playoff spot.

Saban’s politicking comes as Alabama sits on the outside looking in at 10–2 on the year, with no conference championship to its name.

It’s rare for a Saban-coached team to not be in the College Football Playoff, but Alabama stands likely to miss a shot at playing for a national championship.

