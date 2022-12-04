Social Media Reacts to Nick Saban’s Begging for Alabama CFP Berth

At halftime of the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday night, Alabama coach Nick Saban appeared on Fox to lobby for his team’s inclusion into the College Football Playoff. With USC and TCU both losing over the weekend, it left the door open for the Crimson Tide to potentially grab one of the top four spots despite having two losses on the season.

However, as Saban made the case for his team, using arguments such as hypothetical Vegas point spreads, not everyone was on his side. In fact, many on social media did not appreciate the fact that Saban had the opportunity to argue for Alabama on Fox’s halftime show.

Saban and Alabama will find out their fate when the College Football Playoff is announced at noon ET on Sunday, and although there is a chance they get in, it is an uphill battle. In the Playoff’s eight-year history, the selection committee has yet to include a team with two losses.