Deion Sanders is poised to make his first assistant hire as the new head coach at Colorado.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Sanders targeted Kent State coach Sean Lewis for the Colorado offensive coordinator job. Thamel reports Lewis is set to leave the Golden Flashes for the Buffaloes.

Lewis, who was the youngest head coach in the FBS at age 32 when he was hired in 2018, has spent the last five seasons at Kent State. He posted a 24–31 record with the Golden Flashes, leading the program to two bowl games in 2019 and ’21 and just its second-ever MAC East division title.

Lewis previously spent time as an offensive assistant under Dino Babers at both Bowling Green and Syracuse.

The hire is a significant one for Sanders, who was announced as the new coach at Colorado just hours after winning the SWAC championship with Jackson State on Saturday night. He was introduced officially the following day at a rousing press conference and has already made waves in his very brief time at the helm in Boulder.

Sanders may be bound for his first Power Five job, but comes to Colorado after amassing a 27–5 overall record at Jackson State. Coach Prime showed a knack for bringing high-profile recruits to the HBCU, which fans in Boulder hope to see continue now with the Buffaloes.

Colorado has plenty to improve upon after posting a 1–11 record and a last-place finish in the Pac-12 this season. Hiring Lewis is just the start for Sanders, who vows to completely turn around the struggling program once he takes over.