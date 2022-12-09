USC quarterback Caleb Williams remains the favorite to take home the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night in New York City, and the Trojans star wants to make sure he has his teammates on hand should he end up winning the sport’s most coveted individual award.

As part of his ticket allotment for the Heisman Trophy ceremony, Williams is bringing eight of USC’s offensive linemen with him to New York, courtesy of an NIL deal with Ac+ion Water, per a report from Ryan Kartje of the Los Angeles Times.

Williams is joined as a Heisman finalist by TCU quarterback Max Duggan, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett.

Early voting results have already revealed who took home spots five through 10, but the top four, including the winner of the prestigious award, will be announced on Saturday night.

Coverage starts at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.