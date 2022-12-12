Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall, who is the most accomplished quarterback in the history of Chanticleers program, announced Monday that he will enter the transfer portal.

“Nothing I can put into words can truly explain my love and appreciation for this place,” McCall said in a post on Twitter. “I’m so thankful for all the memories I’ve made in Conway and I wouldn’t trade my time here for anything. It has been an absolute honor to be the quarterback at Coastal Carolina for the past three seasons. I have enjoyed it more than anything, and I’ll never forget what it was like. Putting on that teal jersey is a special feeling I never took for granted.

“… This has been extremely hard for me, but after much prayer and careful consideration, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal to explore other opportunities … I will play in the bowl game and finish what I started. Thank you, CCU.”

McCall has been with Coastal Carolina since the 2019 season and has started each of the past three seasons for the Chanticleers. McCall has completed 70.4% of his career passing attempts for 8,019 yards and 78 touchdowns to just eight interceptions. McCall also has rushed for 1,053 yards and 16 touchdowns in his career.

The transfer of McCall is surprising, but perhaps not shocking considering the recent departure of coach Jamey Chadwell to Liberty.

McCall will be entering his senior season, but he will have two full years of eligibility remaining due to the ’20 COVID season that did not count toward student-athlete amateur status.

McCall and the Chanticleers (9-3) play East Carolina (7-5) in the Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 27 at 6:45 p.m. ET.