Watch: Trailer for Deion Sanders’s Docuseries ‘Coach Prime’ Drops

The first trailer and date have been finalized for Amazon Prime Video’s Coach Prime detailing Deion Sanders and Jackson State’s record-breaking 2022 football season.

The four-part docuseries, produced by SMAC Entertainment, will chronicle the program’s start of the season to its first 12–0 campaign in program history as well as JSU’s second SWAC championship.

The highly anticipated series will air on Dec. 29. Prior to the upcoming documentary, Sanders and the program were spotlighted in 12 episodes of Coach Prime, previously on Barstool Sports’ YouTube channel.

“I am honored and elated to share this inside look at how our program made history as JSU’s first undefeated regular season football team,” Sanders said in a statement to Variety. “This group of young men are smart, tough, fast and disciplined with character, and together, we were able to dominate all season long. You’ll see it all this season – the highs and lows and the way this community came together. This is the most resilient and inspiring group of people I have ever met. I can’t say enough about the people of Jackson.”

Sanders recently chose to leave Jackson State to become the new head coach at Colorado earlier this month. In three years, Sanders recorded a 27–5 mark, two appearances in the Celebration Bowl and back-to-back SWAC titles (2021 and ’22) for the first time since the 1995 and ’96 seasons.

His tenure at JSU will conclude after Dec. 17 when the Tigers face MEAC champion North Carolina Central in the 2022 Celebration Bowl. In ’21 clash between the SWAC and MEAC, South Carolina State defeated JSU, 31–10.