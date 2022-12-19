Oregon quarterback Bo Nix announced that he will return to school for his final season of eligibility in 2023, putting the Ducks squarely in the discussion for the Pac-12 title next year.

Oregon’s official football account released a video announcing Nix’s decision, which included highlights of this past season with the Ducks and a statement from the quarterback himself.

“There is nothing like a Saturday in Autzen Stadium in front of the best fans in college football,” Nix said. “There’s nothing like playing for my coaches and going to battle with my teammates. There’s nothing like being an Oregon Duck. For 2023, I’m back.”

After transferring from Auburn to Oregon prior to the 2022 season, Nix enjoyed his best season as a college quarterback under first year coach Dan Lanning.

Nix notched career highs in completion percentage (71.5%), passing yards (3,388), yards per attempt (8.9) and passing touchdowns (27). He also rushed for a career-high 504 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Nix led Oregon to a 9–3 season and a berth to the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 28 against North Carolina. Now with another year remaining at Oregon, he will look to use the bowl game to springboard himself and the team into 2023, where the Ducks will likely be one of the top teams in the nation.