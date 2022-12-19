Dante Moore, the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2023 according to SI All-American, announced on social media that he is decommitting from Oregon and instead plans to attend UCLA.

The five-star recruit goes to high school in Michigan and originally committed to Oregon in July. He became the starting quarterback at Martin Luther King Jr. Senior High School in Detroit as a freshman and has led the school to back-to-back Division 3 state championships.

Moore’s announcement comes one day after Ducks quarterback Bo Nix announced that he is returning to Oregon next season for his final year in school. Meantime, Bruins starting quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson is graduating after this season.

The addition is huge for coach Chip Kelly, who has established UCLA as a Pac-12 contender in his fifth year with the program. After three seasons below .500 to open his Bruins tenure, Kelly has led UCLA to a 17-7 record and two bowl appearances over the past two years.