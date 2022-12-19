After the Navy football program parted ways with longtime coach Ken Niumatalolo last week, athletic director Chet Gladchuk reportedly has made a decision on who will be the next coach of the Midshipmen.

Navy will be making the hire internally by promoting defensive coordinator Brian Newberry “in the near future,” according to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel

Newberry has served as Niumatalolo’s defensive coordinator since the 2019 season and commanded his best unit since coming aboard in Annapolis this season. Navy ranked among the top 25 nationally in rushing defense and also finished in the top 25 nationally in sacks and fumble recoveries.

Newberry replaces Niumatalolo, who was let go after 16 years as coach of the Midshipmen. Niumatalolo departs as the winningest coach in program history, going 109–83 in 15 seasons, including six bowl victories.

Navy finished the season 4-8 earlier this month with a loss in their annual rival game with Army.

Rumors of tension between Niumatalolo and Gladchuk date back to 2021, when Gladcuk unilaterally fired Navy offensive coordinator Ivin Jasper after a 23–3 loss to Air Force in early September. Later that week, Niumatalolo brought Jasper back into the fold as the team’s quarterbacks coach in a clear pivot from Gladchuk’s decision to axe Jasper.

The move sparked questions internally regarding the relationship between Niumatalolo and Gladchuk, which ultimately culminated in the coach’s firing just over a year later with his third consecutive losing season.