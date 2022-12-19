Ahead of USC’s trip to the Cotton Bowl to face No. 14 Tulane, Lincoln Riley and his staff have been hard at work on the recruiting trail as well as monitoring the transfer portal.

The latest addition is likely to make a splash with the Trojans offense next season, as USC landed Arizona wide receiver Dorian Singer via the transfer portal on Monday.

Singer announced his decision on his personal Twitter account.

Singer defects from the Wildcats to the Pac-12 rival Trojans after leading the conference in receiving as a sophomore this season. Singer caught 66 passes for a conference-best 1,105 yards and six touchdowns.

The rising junior will have two seasons of eligibility remaining and will add firepower to a USC passing game that returns star wideout Mario Williams and Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Caleb Williams.