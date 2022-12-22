Deion Sanders has hit the ground running on the recruiting trail ever since he was hired as Colorado’s new coach. And evidently, he wants his players to pull their weight in that regard as well.

Ryan Staub will be a freshman quarterback for the Buffaloes next season, and after his official visit to Colorado, he shared the message that his future coach gave him and how their conversation went.

“Really, we were just kind of getting to know each other,” Staub told The Athletic. “It basically got to the point where Coach Prime told me, ‘Get on Twitter and start recruiting your future teammates.’ That’s what I’ve been trying to do.”



Staub spent about 20 minutes with Sanders, and the former Jackson State coach didn’t beat around the bush it appears. Per The Athletic, Wednesday’s signing day saw 14 high school recruits and 10 transfers commit to Colorado—and he wants more.

One of them was Sanders’s son and former Jackson State quarterback Shedeur. He made the announcement via a video, but this all comes after his father announced that he would follow him to Colorado during his introductory press conference earlier this month. He was clear he wouldn’t be given the starting job, though.

“This is your quarterback,” Sanders said. “He’s going to have to earn it, though. Believe that. He’s going to have to earn it.”