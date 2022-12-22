Iowa’s Caitlin Clark Ties Record for Fastest to 2,000 Points

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark etched her name into the history books once again Wednesday night in the team’s 92–54 win over Dartmouth.

Clark has now tied the record for becoming the fastest Division I women’s basketball player to score 2,000 points with former Delaware’s Elena Delle Donne, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

After Wednesday’s win, Clark has scored 2,013 points in her first 75 collegiate games. It also took Delle Donne 75 games to reach 2,000 points back in 2012. Delle Donne, who plays for the Mystics, later became the No. 2 overall pick in the 2013 WNBA draft and has won the league’s MVP twice.

Clark is in her third season with the Hawkeyes. So far this season, she’s averaging 27 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists through 13 games. The Hawkeyes ranked 13th in this week’s AP poll with a 10–3 record.

Last season, Clark finished the year by leading Division I women’s basketball in scoring average and assists.