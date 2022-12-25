Nearly two months after an ugly incident in which several Michigan State football players attacked Michigan players in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium following a game, the Spartans player who was most severely charged by authorities has reached a plea deal.

Khary Crump will plead guilty to misdemeanor counts of assault/battery and disorderly conduct person-jostling, Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press reports. He had originally been charged with felonious assault with a deadly weapon.

Crump will appear in front of the 15th District Court in Ann Arbor by Zoom on Jan. 5 to accept his plea deal. All charges will be dismissed and wiped from his record after the completion of his probation.

Crump was also required to write an apology letter to Michigan player Gemon Green, who he swung his helmet at.

“This is a step,” Crump said in a statement to the Free Press. “Writing the apology to Gemon was a step. I am taking this step by step. I am working on KJ the man, KJ the student and KJ the athlete. All I can say is stay tuned.”

Crump was seen on video striking Green with his helmet during the incident. His teammates—Itayvion Brown, Angelo Grose, Justin White, Brandon Wright and Zion Young—were all charged with misdemeanor aggravated assault. Jacoby Windmon was charged with misdemeanor assault and battery.

After charges were filed by the Washtenaw County prosecutor’s office, the Big Ten levied a $100,000 fine against Michigan State and suspended Crump for the first eight games of the 2023 season. Michigan was given a public reprimand for failing to meet the standards of the Big Ten conference’s policy to “provide adequate protection for personnel of both home and visiting teams when entering and leaving playing arenas.” No additional punishment was given to the program or university.

Crump’s two misdemeanor charges each come with $500 fines and a maximum of 93 days in jail, though his attorney does not expect Crump to receive jail time.