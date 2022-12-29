One of the top point guards from the class of 2024, Elliot Cadeau, has committed to play for North Carolina after graduating high school.

The junior from Link Academy in Branson, Mo., reportedly received offers from numerous major schools, according to On3, including Kansas, Texas Tech, Texas, Louisville and Syracuse.

Cadeau admitted a big part of his decision came down to coach Hubert Davis’s recruitment of him.

“When I think about UNC, I see a winning culture, and I want to be a part of it,” Cadeau told ESPN. “Hubert Davis has been recruiting me for a long time. He has made me a priority, and that means a lot to me. He said I would have a chance to start. Coach Davis is a genuine guy.”

Cadeau could reclassify to the class of 2023 because he turned 18 in September. This would mean he could skip his senior year of high school if he completes the credits necessary to graduate early.

But, the standout guard admitted he’s in no rush right now to decide whether to reclassify.

“I think it will be a last-minute decision,” Cadeau said, via On3. “I think I’m staying in 2024 for now. Me and the coaches both bring it up. We’re not trying to force anything because I’ve seen a lot of people reclass up and it not work for them.”

Cadeau joins small forward Drake Powell as the only other commitment for UNC in the class of 2024 as of now.