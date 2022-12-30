Wofford Men's Basketball Coach Resigns After Reported Forced Leave of Absence

Wofford announced Friday that men’s basketball coach Jay McAuley has resigned from the program.

The move comes after McAuley took a leave of absence on Dec. 5 following multiple players going to the university’s administration, stating that they did not want to play for him anymore. McAuley’s leave of absence, one that was forced, surfaced after players voiced their concerns about the amount of practice time and other issues”, according to Stadium.

In McAuley’s absence, Dwight Perry will continue to serve as the program’s interim head coach. Brent Williamson, the school’s spokesman, told the Associated Press that the program could not add details about McAuley’ decision to resign.

Perry has coached in five games, posting a 3-2 record that includes a 67-62 win against Texas A&M on Dec. 20. McAuley, who was named head coach of the program in April 2019, was in his fourth season as the Terriers head coach.

He compiled a 58-41 record during his tenure. Currently, Wofford is 8-6 overall, which includes dropping its first SOCON matchup in 73-71 loss to East Tennessee State on Thursday.

The Terriers will host UNC Greensboro on Saturday.