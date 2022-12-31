Hendon Hooker Details One Wish From His Dad From Tennessee-Alabama Game

Hendon Hooker was on pace to become a Heisman Trophy contender months into the college football season.

That is until Tennessee quarterback suffered a season-ending torn ACL injury in the Vols’ 63–38 loss to South Carolina on Nov. 19, ending his run at one of college football’s most coveted awards and gashing the Volunteers hopes at College Football Playoff appearance.

But prior to Hooker’s magical season coming to an end, the Volunteers were once undefeated leading up to their SEC clash with college football powerhouse Alabama at Neyland Stadium. Before Tennessee’s 52-49 win that night Alabama on a wobbly 40-yard game-winning field goal, the Volunteers had not defeated the Crimson Tide since Mike Shula was still coaching at Alabama and Phillip Fulmer was roaming Tennessee’s sideline.

However, Hooker was determined to defy the odds and deliver his father, Alan, the perfect birthday wish. In a recent letter in The Players’ Tribune, Hooker revealed that the game on Oct. 15 coincided with Alan’s birthday.

Instead of having his son clean his dad’s house, Alan’s wish for Hendon was simple. “I need that W for my birthday. I need that win,” Hendon recalled his dad telling him.

In attempting to recall his favorite moment from the legendary mid-October matchup, Hendon said it was difficult to choose. But the one moment he will never forget is the one where coach Josh Heupel asked him if he wanted to take the game to overtime or win it in regulation.

“Let’s go end it right now, Coach. I’m HUNGRY,” Hendon said he told his coach .

When McGrath converted the game-winning field goal, Hooker found his parents. His mom, Wendy, was crying “big old tears” but he immediately told her to dry them up saying, “we can’t be ugly on TV. We gotta tighten up.” As for Alan, Hendon told him, “Happy birthday.”

“I’ve never felt so proud after a game,” Hendon wrote.

He finished 21-of-30 for 385 yards, five touchdowns and one interception in the Vols first win against the Crimson Tide since 2006. The fifth-year senior ended the ’22 season with 3,135 yards, 27 touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing for 430 yards and five scores on the ground.