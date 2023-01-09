Michigan RB Blake Corum Announces Return For Senior Season

Running back Blake Corum is returning to Michigan for his senior season, he announced on the Rich Eisen Show on Monday afternoon. The junior mentioned he has “unfinished business” after the Wolverines lost in the College Football Playoff semifinals for the second consecutive season.

“I’m a Michigan man through and through, I love playing for the University of Michigan,” Corum said. “I love going to the Big House and leaving it all on the field, I love the community, interacting with everyone.”

Corum was one of the nation’s top running backs in 2022, accumulating 1,463 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns in 12 games. Both marks ranked among the top three in the Big Ten. Although he wasn’t a Heisman Trophy finalist, Corum ultimately finished No. 7 in Heisman voting.

The junior’s season was cut short when he injured his knee against Illinois late in the season. He tried to return for the regular-season finale at Ohio State, but he left that game after just two carries. Corum ended up missing the Big Ten championship game against Purdue and the Fiesta Bowl against TCU after undergoing season-ending surgery.

On the Rich Eisen Show, Corum said he had a torn meniscus and sprained MCL and knew it was going to be difficult to play through the injury.

“There was honestly no chance because I couldn't cut the way I wanted to,” he said. “Every time I tried to cut my knee would give out.”

SI’s Albert Breer reports Corum’s injury comes with a six-month recovery process, which would have hindered his ability to take part in preparing for the NFL Draft.

While Corum is back, the status of head coach Jim Harbaugh may still be in doubt. Though NFL teams have been inquiring about his potential availability, the head coach said he expects to be back at Michigan next season. Corum mentioned that he made his decision independently of Harbaugh’s.

“I love playing for coach Harbaugh, it’s been fun,” Corum said. “That’s a decision he has to make, I think it’s up in the air right now.”