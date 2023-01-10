Washington QB Sam Huard Announces He Will Enter Transfer Portal

Washington is seemingly set at the quarterback position for the immediate future, as Michael Penix Jr.’s first season in Seattle after transferring from Indiana ended with an eighth-place finish in the Heisman voting.

This development had consequences for the Huskies depth chart, however, as quarterback Sam Huard—a five-star recruit in the Class of 2021—reportedly will enter his name into the transfer portal, per Inside the Huskies.

Huard, the No. 5 quarterback and No. 25 player overall in the 2021 edition of the SI99, completed 24 of his 44 pass attempts in two years with Washington. He threw just one touchdown against four interceptions in 2021, and attempted just two passes against Portland State in 2022.

The Bellevue, Wash. native is the son of Damon Huard, who quarterbacked the Huskies from 1992 to '95, and the nephew of Brock Huard, who did likewise from ’96 to ’98 and is now a college football analyst for Fox Sports.

Washington is currently scheduled to open its season on Sept. 2 at home against Boise State.