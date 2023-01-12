Deion Sanders’s Daughter, Shelomi, to Play Basketball at Colorado

Shelomi Sanders, the daughter of first-year Colorado football coach Deion Sanders, will be joining her father in Boulder and joining the CU women’s basketball team as a walk-on, according to The Denver Post.

Shelomi, who previously played at Jackson State when Sanders served as the team’s football coach, played on JSU’s women’s basketball team.

At JSU, the 5’7” guard played nine minutes in two games. In addition to Sanders, the program is getting an early enrollee in freshman Mikayla Johnson, a guard from Anchorage, Alaska. Per the Post, both Shelomi and Johnson will redshirt and could potentially begin practicing next week if they are cleared medically.

CU women’s basketball coach JR Payne told the Post that it will be a “lot of training” for the two players coming in.

“There’s not really time at this point in the season to get a lot of those type of reps [in team settings],” Payne said. “It’s such a huge physical transition to the level and amount of training that we’re doing in the weight room. And, they’ll get enough basketball with the group that they will understand expectations and how we operate, how we do things.”

Shelomi and Johnson join a CU program that is currently 13–3 overall and 4-1 in Pac-12 play.