Kentucky has had a disappointing start to the season, with an 11–6 overall record and a 2–3 record in SEC play. That, along with the recent job opening at Texas, has led to rumors over head coach John Calipari’s future with the team.

While the rumors swirl, ESPN analyst Jay Bilas does not see Calipari going anywhere.

“This has not been a fun year. But I just don’t see him going anywhere,” he said on ESPN’s broadcast of Kentucky-Tennessee, via Nick Schultz. “I understand where the talk comes from. That’s sort of the nature of the business right now. But he’s not only going to see it through this year, but I just don’t see him leaving anytime soon. I don’t know where this stuff comes from.”

In December, Calipari acknowledged the difficulties in keeping Kentucky basketball up to the standards of other blue bloods.

“It is hard to play here now and it’s become harder to play here,” he said. “You don’t want it to be so hard that they don’t want to come here.”

After the 2019, Kentucky signed Calipari to a “lifetime contract” that is actually an $86 million deal through the 2028-29 season, which also includes a post-retirement job in the athletic department. However, since signing that contract, Calipari has only led Kentucky to one NCAA tournament appearance, which resulted in a massive upset to No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s.

Kentucky can still turn it around this season, and a big win over No. 5 Tennessee on Saturday is a good start.