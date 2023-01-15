Hours before Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock was killed in a single-car accident along with recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy, the redshirt sophomore was participating in the Bulldogs’ national championship celebration Saturday night.

After the parade through Athens, the program held a celebration at Sanford Stadium. During the festivities, Georgia players met with fans, and Willock specifically met one young fan and allowed the boy to wear his national championship ring.

In his final tweet, Willock sent love to the boy’s grandfather, who thanked Willock for taking the time to meet with his grandson when he did not have to do so.

Willock played for both of Georgia’s back-to-back national championship teams. He appeared in all 13 games in 2022, starting in two of them, and had two years of eligibility left.

Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart released a statement over the “heartbreaking and devastating” loss of Willock and LeCroy. The two were among four passengers in the crash early Sunday morning.