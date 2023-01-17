Northwestern and Iowa's men’s basketball game scheduled for Wednesday evening has been canceled due to COVID-19 considerations, according to Tuesday morning releases from both schools.

According to the Hawkeyes’ release, the Big Ten will explore rescheduling options for the game, although it is not guaranteed that it will be made up.

The Wildcats were down to six available players, according to a report from Stadium's Jeff Goodman.

On Sunday afternoon, Northwestern lost 85–79 to Michigan in Ann Arbor with a full group of players. Despite the loss, the Wildcats have been enjoying a successful season, winning 12 of their first 17 games.

No update has been provided on Northwestern's next game, a home date with Wisconsin on Saturday.

Cancellations due to COVID-19 have become increasingly rare in sports but remain present. In 2020, the pandemic forced the cancellation of the NCAA and most conference tournaments, and the Men's NCAA Tournament was played entirely in Indiana in 2021.