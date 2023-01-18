Taulia Tagovailoa announced Wednesday that he won’t enter the NFL draft just yet and will return for his senior season at Maryland.

“My goal when coming to Maryland was to help Coach Locksley turn this program around. After winning back-to-back bowl games, I believe we have things going in the right direction,” he said in a statement. “But we’re not done yet. After careful deliberation, I have decided to return for my senior season.”

Tagovailoa, the younger brother of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, started his collegiate career in Alabama as a freshman back in 2019 and joined the Terrapins as a sophomore.

This past season, Tagovailoa passed for 2,787 yards and 17 touchdowns to just six interceptions. He also rushed for 61 yards and four scores in his 11 games played in 2022.

Maryland finished this past season 8–5 and capped it off with a 16–12 win over NC State in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.