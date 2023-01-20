Bronny James has narrowed his college choices down to his top three, as Luca Evans of the Los Angeles Times reports the high school senior will choose between Ohio State, USC and Oregon. According to the report, James is expected to make a decision following Sierra Canyon’s season, which should end sometime in late February or early March.

The news of his final three is notable in that it seems to eliminate Memphis from the running, as the Tigers were the other main program interested in the recruit.

LeBron James’s eldest son currently plays high school basketball at Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles, but his father’s connection to Ohio State has surely played a role in adding the Buckeyes.

Sierra Canyon currently sits at 18–4 and is in first place in its division, so the team is slated to participate in the playoffs vs. higher-level teams.

James has been gearing up for his college career, having already agreed to a Nike endorsement deal. Savannah James told Sports Illustrated that her son was looking forward to attending college instead of potentially playing a year elsewhere.

“Bronny wants to have a college career,” she said. “I think it would be really cool for him to start with collegiate basketball, just to start his legacy there.”