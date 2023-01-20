UConn’s Azzi Fudd Reinjures Right Knee, Will Miss More Time

UConn guard Azzi Fudd will miss additional time after she reinjured her right knee in the Huskies’ 65–60 win against Georgetown on Sunday, the program announced.

Fudd recently returned after missing more than five weeks due to her initial knee injury, playing in just one game prior to Sunday’s game against the Hoyas. She has played in only nine games this season and did not travel with the Huskies for their 103–58 road victory against Seton Hall.

While there is no timeline for Fudd’s return, she missed more than a month with the initial injury before returning to the court in UConn’s game against St. John’s on Jan. 11. In that game, she finished with 14 points in less than 20 minutes of action. The Huskies’ 2022–23 season has included a bevy of injuries and other health issues, but the team has managed to post a 16–2 record.

Paige Bueckers was ruled out for the season with an ACL injury before it started. Coach Geno Auriemma missed four games due to an illness and the early December death of his mother. The Huskies’ Caroline Ducharme and Ayanna Patterson have also been absent for the majority of January in concussion protocol.

As it gets closer to February, the Huskies’ schedule gets more challenging. UConn will face DePaul on Monday and a surging Tennessee squad on Jan. 26 before getting a dose of the reigning national champions South Carolina on Feb. 5.

UConn is scheduled to face Butler at noon on Saturday.