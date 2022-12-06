The UConn women’s basketball team has lost its second Player of the Year contender to injury this season, as the team announced guard Azzi Fudd is expected to miss three to six weeks with a right knee injury.

Fudd suffered the injury during the second quarter of Sunday’s 74–60 upset loss at Notre Dame when a teammate fell on her right knee. She didn’t play in the second half.

The sophomore is averaging 20.6 points per game this season.

This won’t be the first time Fudd has been sidelined due to injury. Last season, she missed 11 games with a foot injury. She also tore her ACL and MCL in 2019 when she was in high school.

Fudd’s injury news is another significant setback for the Huskies.

Last year’s AP Player of the Year, Paige Bueckers, suffered a torn ACL in her left knee over the summer. Bueckers is expected to miss the entire 2022–23 season, but she does plan to return to the team next season.

UConn, now 6–1, fell to No. 6 in this week’s AP poll.