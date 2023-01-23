Michigan Stadium Tunnel to Be Widened in Wake of Altercations

The University of Michigan plans to make renovations to Michigan Stadium that will widen tunnel access on game days, according to a report from Aaron McMann of MLive.com.

The renovations reportedly will remove approximately 45 seats from the stadium in order to make the tunnel more accessible to players and staff on football Saturdays. The decision comes after a review of the stadium architecture following the altercation involving Wolverines players and opposing players from rival Michigan State last fall.

The decision also was triggered by a separate incident at the same game, when Spartans coach Mel Tucker’s head was touched by a Wolverines fan as Tucker passed through the tunnel. Per the report, that fan has been banned from future games at the stadium.

The plans for renovations are already in motion, as season ticketholders in Section 1 have been notified of the incoming changes and solutions to their future seating situation. Michigan led the nation in attendance this past season, averaging 110,246 fans per game.

The changes to the tunnel will have no impact to stadium capacity of 107,601, as additional standing room-only tickets will be made available, spokesperson Kurt Svoboda told MLive.